14 nominaciones a los Oscar para La La Land, que iguala récord de Titanic y de Eva al desnudo

Gosling y Stone en La La Land | Foto: Summit Entertainment
Este martes se conocieron los nominados a los premios Oscar, en su edición °89, con gala a realizarse en Los Ángeles el 26 de febrero.
El musical La La Land de Damien Chazelle logró 14 nominaciones, igualando el récord de las películas Titanic (James Cameron, 1997) y Eva al desnudo (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950).
Arrival (La llegada) y Moonlight (Luz de luna), cada una con ocho candidaturas, quedaron en segundo lugar en cantidad de nominaciones.
Manchester frente al mar, Lion y Hasta el último hombre lograron seis candidaturas cada una.
Lista de nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival (La llegada)
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester frente al mar)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck (Manchester junto al mar)
Andrew Garfield (Hasta el último hombre)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Capitán Fantástico)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester frente al mar)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavie Spencer (Figuras ocultas)
Michelle Williams (Manchester frente al mar)
MEJOR GUION
Hell or High Water
La La land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR MÚSICA
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Moana
My Life as Zucchini
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider
Pearl
Piper
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully