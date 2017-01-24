14 nominaciones a los Oscar para La La Land, que iguala récord de Titanic y de Eva al desnudo

*

Agencia Uruguaya de Noticias
Loading
Titulares en el mailNoticias en su e-mail
con firma
Esteban Valenti Esteban Valenti
¿La era Trump?
Ismael Blanco Ismael Blanco
Por si acaso
Juan Disante Juan Disante
La casa grande III (en construcción)
David Malowany David Malowany
Uruguay, un pequeño pueblo de niños grandes.
José W. Legaspi José W. Legaspi
Las vacantes en la Suprema Corte de Justicia
Luis C. Turiansky Luis C. Turiansky
El discurso del actual dueño de la bomba
Juan Raúl Ferreira Juan Raúl Ferreira
Llegó Trump ¿por cuánto tiempo?
William Marino William Marino
Fuerza política y gobierno
Aureliano Rodríguez Larreta Aureliano Rodríguez Larreta
Cuchillo de Palo: Uruguay en MERCOSUR, una decisión nacional
Bertha Sanseverino Bertha Sanseverino
Uruguay es el país de América Latina con menor mortalidad materna
Ana Jerozolimski Ana Jerozolimski
Un nuevo orden mundial
Sebastian Hagobian Sebastian Hagobian
Trump is comming
Mathías Dávalos Mathías Dávalos
La La Land, de Damien Chazelle
Adriana Marrero Adriana Marrero
La educación y tan enero.
Jaime Secco Jaime Secco
No me interesan los pobres
Pablo Mieres Pablo Mieres
El avión, el avión...
Jorge Aniceto Molinari Jorge Aniceto Molinari
La propiedad burguesa, la propiedad obrera: la propiedad. (Abordando eso gris que parece la teoría).
Mag. Andrea Tuana Nageli Mag. Andrea Tuana Nageli
De fenómenos y busconas
Aníbal Gloodtdofsky Aníbal Gloodtdofsky
¿Son subversivos o simples idiotas?
Federico Arregui Federico Arregui
La tormenta perfecta
Gol de actualidad Gol de actualidad
Amigos de Bonomi vs. Resto del mundo
Hebert Abimorad Hebert Abimorad
Hombre justo, Melchor Rodríguez, libertario.
Mario Bergara Mario Bergara
Secreto bancario: sobre valores y servilismos
Adriana Santos Melgarejo Adriana Santos Melgarejo
Tosar. El músico que nos falta.
Jaime Igorra Jaime Igorra
Patentes de corso
Roberto Savio Roberto Savio
Las raíces del desorden mundial contemporáneo
Andrea recomienda: un brindis Andrea recomienda: un brindis
Diseño, Arte, Gastronomía & Co.
Luis C. Turiansky Luis C. Turiansky
Amistad, pero con dignidad
Marcelo Marchese Marcelo Marchese
Los que preparan el futuro
Ernesto Nieto Ernesto Nieto
Indicadores de Salto: diciembre 2016
Roberto Cyjon Roberto Cyjon
Antisemitismo, discriminación, violencia, locura.
más columnistas



 
banner cablevision 300 x 138
banner argentino hotel 300 x 138
banner nicatel interna
Te encuentras en: Inicio | Tiempo Libre | Cine

#Oscars

14 nominaciones a los Oscar para La La Land, que iguala récord de Titanic y de Eva al desnudo

24.01.2017

LOS ÁNGELES (Uypress) — El musical de Damien Chazelle hizo historia con 14 nominaciones a los premios Oscar. Conozca a los nominados para el evento a realizarse el 26 de febrero.

Gosling y Stone en La La Land | Foto: Summit Entertainment

 

Este martes se conocieron los nominados a los premios Oscar, en su edición °89, con gala a realizarse en Los Ángeles el 26 de febrero.

El musical La La Land de Damien Chazelle logró 14 nominaciones, igualando el récord de las películas Titanic (James Cameron, 1997) y Eva al desnudo (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950).

Arrival (La llegada) y Moonlight (Luz de luna), cada una con ocho candidaturas, quedaron en segundo lugar en cantidad de nominaciones.

Manchester frente al mar, Lion y Hasta el último hombre lograron seis candidaturas cada una.

 

Lista de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival (La llegada)
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester frente al mar)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester junto al mar)

Andrew Garfield (Hasta el último hombre)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Capitán Fantástico)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester frente al mar)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavie Spencer (Figuras ocultas)

Michelle Williams (Manchester frente al mar)

MEJOR GUION

Hell or High Water
La La land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MÚSICA

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Moana
My Life as Zucchini
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider
Pearl
Piper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully



UyPress - Agencia Uruguaya de Noticias


MVDCMS  Volver arriba    |    Contacto: uypress@uypress.net