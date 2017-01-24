¿La era Trump?Por si acasoLa casa grande III (en construcción)Uruguay, un pequeño pueblo de niños grandes.Las vacantes en la Suprema Corte de JusticiaEl discurso del actual dueño de la bombaLlegó Trump ¿por cuánto tiempo?Fuerza política y gobiernoCuchillo de Palo: Uruguay en MERCOSUR, una decisión nacionalUruguay es el país de América Latina con menor mortalidad maternaUn nuevo orden mundialTrump is commingLa La Land, de Damien ChazelleLa educación y tan enero.No me interesan los pobresEl avión, el avión...La propiedad burguesa, la propiedad obrera: la propiedad. (Abordando eso gris que parece la teoría).De fenómenos y busconas¿Son subversivos o simples idiotas?La tormenta perfectaAmigos de Bonomi vs. Resto del mundoHombre justo, Melchor Rodríguez, libertario.Secreto bancario: sobre valores y servilismosTosar. El músico que nos falta.Patentes de corsoLas raíces del desorden mundial contemporáneoDiseño, Arte, Gastronomía & Co.Amistad, pero con dignidadLos que preparan el futuroIndicadores de Salto: diciembre 2016Antisemitismo, discriminación, violencia, locura.

#Oscars

14 nominaciones a los Oscar para La La Land, que iguala récord de Titanic y de Eva al desnudo

24.01.2017

LOS ÁNGELES (Uypress) — El musical de Damien Chazelle hizo historia con 14 nominaciones a los premios Oscar. Conozca a los nominados para el evento a realizarse el 26 de febrero.

Gosling y Stone en La La Land | Foto: Summit Entertainment

Este martes se conocieron los nominados a los premios Oscar, en su edición °89, con gala a realizarse en Los Ángeles el 26 de febrero.

El musical La La Land de Damien Chazelle logró 14 nominaciones, igualando el récord de las películas Titanic (James Cameron, 1997) y Eva al desnudo (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950).

Arrival (La llegada) y Moonlight (Luz de luna), cada una con ocho candidaturas, quedaron en segundo lugar en cantidad de nominaciones.

Manchester frente al mar, Lion y Hasta el último hombre lograron seis candidaturas cada una.



Lista de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival (La llegada)

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester frente al mar)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester junto al mar)

Andrew Garfield (Hasta el último hombre)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Capitán Fantástico)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester frente al mar)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavie Spencer (Figuras ocultas)

Michelle Williams (Manchester frente al mar)

MEJOR GUION

Hell or High Water

La La land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MÚSICA

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls

City of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Moana

My Life as Zucchini

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider

Pearl

Piper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully